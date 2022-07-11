Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($156.25) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($202.08) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hannover Rück stock traded down €1.00 ($1.04) during trading on Monday, reaching €139.00 ($144.79). The company had a trading volume of 121,223 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €153.70. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($121.22).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

