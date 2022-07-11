Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.