Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.
Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)
Featured Stories
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.