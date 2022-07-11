Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $83.79 on Thursday. Hasbro has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.