Hathor (HTR) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (HTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $28.27 million and $771,499.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00121576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 909,408,432 coins and its circulating supply is 233,463,432 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

