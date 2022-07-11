Head-To-Head Analysis: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 16.82% 2.78% 1.68% STAG Industrial 37.63% 7.01% 4.05%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20 STAG Industrial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.77%. STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.56%. Given STAG Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 255.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and STAG Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $457.70 million 8.22 $83.96 million $0.36 46.39 STAG Industrial $562.16 million 9.74 $192.33 million $1.30 23.51

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. STAG Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Physicians Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

