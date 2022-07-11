Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 270.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $780,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

