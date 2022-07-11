Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $244.00 to $175.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Helen of Troy traded as low as $147.36 and last traded at $149.14, with a volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.52.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 226.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

