Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HTBK opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $661.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

