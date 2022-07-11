HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,527 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.33. 50,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

