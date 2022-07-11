HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,068 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CSX by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CSX by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

CSX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412,117. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

