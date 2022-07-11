HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,471 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 16,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,508. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.