HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

TM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,909. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $152.14 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.