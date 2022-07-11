HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

RYH stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.85.

