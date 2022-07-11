HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $203.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,439. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.58. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

