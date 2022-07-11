HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $254.82. 8,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average of $249.50.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

