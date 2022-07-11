HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,356,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,628,000 after buying an additional 1,611,543 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,388,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,400,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,398,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,656,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.