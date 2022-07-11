HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.57 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 188,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 304,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,225,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 187,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. 138,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.

