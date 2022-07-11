HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $108.61. 81,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,756. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

