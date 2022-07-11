HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 412.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

