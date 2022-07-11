HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,138,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.49. 2,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,672. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

