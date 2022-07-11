Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $56,858.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

