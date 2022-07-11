Highlander Partners L.P. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highlander Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.7% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.20. 199,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

