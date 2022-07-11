Highlander Partners L.P. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises 7.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 67,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

