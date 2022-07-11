Highlander Partners L.P. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises 7.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 67,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.
TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
