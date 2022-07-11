Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 11th (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 11th. Hillstream BioPharma had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HILS opened at $0.86 on Monday. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

