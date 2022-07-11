HOPR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $542,937.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $542,937.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00119124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00033296 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

