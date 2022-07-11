HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.09

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.05.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.13). HORIBA had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $477.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HORIBA, Ltd. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

