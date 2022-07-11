Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

