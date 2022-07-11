Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,042 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG opened at $65.41 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.