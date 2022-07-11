Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.46.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $294.08 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

