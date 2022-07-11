Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $41.10 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,480 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 250,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $86.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

