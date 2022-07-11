Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,941 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.02 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

