Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $388.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

