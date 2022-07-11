Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.77 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

