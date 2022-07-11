Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $78.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as low as $75.46 and last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 13510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.