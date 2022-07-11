Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($66.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($60.42) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.40 ($55.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($43.80) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

