Hush Market Cap Reaches $648,738.40 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $648,738.40 and approximately $122.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00280822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00075687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

