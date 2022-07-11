Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 5.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99. 302,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,654,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

