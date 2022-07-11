HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.90

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 88.62 ($1.07), with a volume of 178554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.05 ($1.08).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.53.

In related news, insider Abigail Rotheroe acquired 10,000 shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,625.09).

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

