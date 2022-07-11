IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,491. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

