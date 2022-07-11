iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004445 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $73.91 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

