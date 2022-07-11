IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.98. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.80 and a 12-month high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$865.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.1099997 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

