IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.50.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$35.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.98. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$865.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.1099997 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

