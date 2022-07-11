Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITAQU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 11th

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II’s (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 11th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ITAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,618,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

