Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 14,553 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $41.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth about $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

