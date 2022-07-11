Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director David Roland Walker Jayne acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.67 per share, with a total value of C$46,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$186,792.

TSE AUP traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,895. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

