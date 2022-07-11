Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director David Roland Walker Jayne acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.67 per share, with a total value of C$46,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$186,792.
TSE AUP traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,895. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
