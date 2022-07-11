Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) CFO Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) CFO Jessica Marie Largent acquired 12,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PPTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.73. 93,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.