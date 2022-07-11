Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,410.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,007 shares in the company, valued at $26,504,250.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner bought 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner acquired 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.56 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.