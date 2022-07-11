Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,410.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,007 shares in the company, valued at $26,504,250.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner bought 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner acquired 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.56 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
