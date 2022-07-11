Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Sells $22,070.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,838 shares in the company, valued at $15,136,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MASS opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 908 Devices (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
