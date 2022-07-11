Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 10,720.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.36, for a total value of 10,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,594,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BLZE stock opened at 5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.85 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.15.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Backblaze by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.