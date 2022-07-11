Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells 335 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.89. 198,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,853. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.67 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.